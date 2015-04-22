** Rain Industries gains 5.2 pct to over 2-month high

** Pabrai Investment Fund 3 Ltd bought 5.11 mln shares at 35.44 rupees a piece on Tuesday - BSE data

** Pabrai Investment Fund is owned and run by widely followed U.S.-based portfolio manager Mohnish Pabrai (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)