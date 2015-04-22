US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Kotak Mahindra Bank down 2 pct
** India's central bank bars further FII purchases in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares
** Says aggregate foreign shareholding in Kotak has reached threshold limit after amalgamation with ING Vysya Bank (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)