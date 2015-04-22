** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 2 pct, after falling 8.8 pct on Tuesday

** JP Morgan says will use the weakness post Daiichi's share sale as buying opportunity

** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd raises $3.2 bln from Sun Pharma stake sale

** Goldman Sachs, Govt. Of Singapore and Aranda Investment Mauritius, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings were among the top buyers - Exchange data

** Sun Pharma says founder Dilip Shanghvi has not bought shares in Daiichi Sankyo deal (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)