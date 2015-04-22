US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 2 pct, after falling 8.8 pct on Tuesday
** JP Morgan says will use the weakness post Daiichi's share sale as buying opportunity
** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd raises $3.2 bln from Sun Pharma stake sale
** Goldman Sachs, Govt. Of Singapore and Aranda Investment Mauritius, a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings were among the top buyers - Exchange data
** Sun Pharma says founder Dilip Shanghvi has not bought shares in Daiichi Sankyo deal (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
