** Gambling technology company Playtech rises after Goodbody Securities upgrade stock, citing the proposed acquisition of TradeFX as a positive

** Stock up around 3 pct, one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** "We like the TradeFX deal and in its first FY we estimate it can increase EBITDA by about 21 pct."

** Goodbody expects shareholder approval for the proposed deal at today's AGM

** The brokerage hiked Playtech's target price to 945p from 675p and raised it to "buy" from "hold".

** Stock up about 22 pct YTD (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)