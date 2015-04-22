April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aargauische Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 18, 2022

Coupon 0.15 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.15 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) AarKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0279929712

