April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 92.528
Reoffer price 91.3405
Spread Minus 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB
Payment Date April 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion Turkish lira
when fungible
ISIN XS0858481194
