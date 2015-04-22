April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower LeasePlan Corporation NV

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 5, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 90bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1225132387

