Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, Apr 22The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33200 ICS-201(B22mm) 33700 ICS-102(B22mm) 23200 ICS-103(23mm) 27100 ICS-104(24mm) 28600 ICS-202(26mm) 33400 ICS-105(26mm) 29100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30200 ICS-105(27mm) 33700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30200 ICS-105MMA(27) 31300 ICS-105PHR(28) 34300 ICS-105(28mm) 32800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 32900 ICS-105(29mm) 33600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33300 ICS-105(30mm) 34300 ICS-105(31mm) 35400 ICS-106(32mm) 36200 ICS-107(34mm) 45000
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12