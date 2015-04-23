US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as volatility drops
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
** Rallis India shares seen falling as Jan-March revenue lags some analysts' estimates
** Weak rabi season impacts performance - analysts
** Says March-quarter consolidated net sales 3.15 billion rupees versus 3.24 billion rupees last year
** Stock trades at 22.2x 1-year forward earnings vs 12.7x for rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19pct (Updates to open)
May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.