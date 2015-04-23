Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares in India's steel companies rise
** Tata Steel gains 5 pct, on track for the highest close since Feb 20
** Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) gains 2.6 pct and JSW Steel 2.3 pct and Jindal Steel and Power 1.7 pct
** The sector's return on equity to double by FY17 end- Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
** BofA Merrill reinstates coverage on Indian steel makers, with "buy" ratings on Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW and Jindal Steel and Power
** Says SAIL and Tata Steel are top picks
** Expects average earnings CAGR of 58 pct for the four companies during FY15-17
Says stocks are the cheapest among global peers
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees