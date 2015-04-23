** Shares in India's steel companies rise

** Tata Steel gains 5 pct, on track for the highest close since Feb 20

** Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) gains 2.6 pct and JSW Steel 2.3 pct and Jindal Steel and Power 1.7 pct

** The sector's return on equity to double by FY17 end- Bank of America-Merrill Lynch

** BofA Merrill reinstates coverage on Indian steel makers, with "buy" ratings on Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW and Jindal Steel and Power

** Says SAIL and Tata Steel are top picks

** Expects average earnings CAGR of 58 pct for the four companies during FY15-17

** Says stocks are the cheapest among global peers (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/savio.shetty.thomsonr euters.com@reuters.net)