BUZZ-India's Canara Bank falls on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees
(Corrects to say Syngene is a research services company, valued at $600 mln)
** Shares in India's Biocon Ltd gain 3.1 pct
** Syngene, the company's research services business valued at about $600 million, files a public issue, Biocon said
** The IPO is a move to unlock value and Biocon will continue to perform even after the separation - analysts
** Biocon, ex-Syngene will be the true beneficiary of future biosimilar opportunities- Philip Capital
** "We estimate Biocon's remaining business ex-Syngene to deliver 16.2 pct and 22 pct CAGR in revenue and earnings over FY15-17," Philip Capital
** The brokerage values Syngene at Rs 47.89 bln or 240 rupees per share, with Biocon ex-Syngene at 491 rupees per share (indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/savio.shetty.thomsonr euters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Union Bank of India Ltd fall as much 3.6 pct in early trade