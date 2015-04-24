(Corrects to say Syngene is a research services company, valued at $600 mln)

** Shares in India's Biocon Ltd gain 3.1 pct

** Syngene, the company's research services business valued at about $600 million, files a public issue, Biocon said

** The IPO is a move to unlock value and Biocon will continue to perform even after the separation - analysts

** Biocon, ex-Syngene will be the true beneficiary of future biosimilar opportunities- Philip Capital

** "We estimate Biocon's remaining business ex-Syngene to deliver 16.2 pct and 22 pct CAGR in revenue and earnings over FY15-17," Philip Capital

** The brokerage values Syngene at Rs 47.89 bln or 240 rupees per share, with Biocon ex-Syngene at 491 rupees per share