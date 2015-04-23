RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** USD/INR trading at 63.20/21 after hitting 63.24, its strongest level since Jan. 7
** Traders say Daiichi Sankyo-related outflows from the market aiding the pair
** Euro's fall vs the dollar also aids USD/INR
** The pair to see resistance around 62.27-63.30 levels
** RBI spotted selling dollars to prevent sharp appreciation in the pair, sporadically in small quantities
** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is selling shares worth up to $3.6 billion in Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, setting it on course to retreat from India after a rollercoaster seven years
** Daiichi Sankyo's sale began late on Monday
** U.S. dollar holds firm after strong U.S. housing data helped lift U.S. bond yields
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.