** USD/INR trading at 63.20/21 after hitting 63.24, its strongest level since Jan. 7

** Traders say Daiichi Sankyo-related outflows from the market aiding the pair

** Euro's fall vs the dollar also aids USD/INR

** The pair to see resistance around 62.27-63.30 levels

** RBI spotted selling dollars to prevent sharp appreciation in the pair, sporadically in small quantities

** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is selling shares worth up to $3.6 billion in Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, setting it on course to retreat from India after a rollercoaster seven years

** Daiichi Sankyo's sale began late on Monday

** U.S. dollar holds firm after strong U.S. housing data helped lift U.S. bond yields