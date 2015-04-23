Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
** Electronics distribution co Premier Farnell's shares rise as much as 7 pct, after Credit Suisse upgrade the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", saying despite stretched yields dividend remains relatively safe over the medium-term
** The brokerage raises TP on stock to 210p from 160p, still slightly short of a mean TP of 203.25p
** Stock touches an over yr-high of 200p to become 2nd largest pct gainer on the FTSE-250
** "We believe that PFL is the logical share to own in the space if an investor is looking for pure dividend yield," CS analysts write in a note
** Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, 8 have a "strong buy" or "buy" rating on it, Reuters data shows
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.