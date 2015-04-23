BRIEF-Halk Bankasi Q1 net profit rises to 1.22 billion lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 680.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 345.1 percent y/y at 275.3 million yuan ($44.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G9L6Jl
($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
PARIS, May 9 Natixis reported a 40 percent rise in net income for the first quarter on Tuesday, as trading activity at the French bank surged, echoing a similar performance among its peers.