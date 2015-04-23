BRIEF-Cepatwawasan Group updates on April production figures
* For April fresh fruit bunch production 10,723 mt, crude palm oil production 5,256 mt
April 23 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd
* Says 2015 Q1 net profit down 31.1 percent y/y at 75.3 million yuan ($12.15 million)
* Says 2014 net profit up 52.7 percent y/y at 524.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DllkB6; bit.ly/1zPiinp
($1 = 6.1974 Chinese yuan renminbi)
