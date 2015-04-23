BRIEF-Merko Gida reports Q1 net loss of 3.0 million lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 17.4 percent y/y at 197.0 million yuan ($31.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yVutUH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 230,451 LIRA ($64,316.10) VERSUS LOSS OF 341,949 LIRA YEAR AGO