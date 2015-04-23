Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
April 23 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 5.4 billion yuan ($871.46 million)in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on April 24
* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation