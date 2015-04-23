BRIEF-Merko Gida reports Q1 net loss of 3.0 million lira
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 3.0 MILLION LIRA ($837,263.82) VERSUS LOSS OF 253,012 LIRA YEAR AGO
April 23 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd
* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 286.7 million yuan ($46.27 million) versus net profit of 49.4 million yuan previous year
* Says Q1 swings to black with net profit at 21.0 million yuan versus net loss of 59.0 million yuan previous year
* Says to implement risk warning for its bonds from april 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EgfPaT; bit.ly/1JfO712; bit.ly/1JwM85l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 230,451 LIRA ($64,316.10) VERSUS LOSS OF 341,949 LIRA YEAR AGO