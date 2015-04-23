April 23 Xian International Medical Investment Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 188.2 percent y/y at 350.3 million yuan ($56.53 million)

* Says Q1 up 47.4 percent y/y at 97.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yVtpAn; bit.ly/1Eghu0d

