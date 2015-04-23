BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on increase in shareholding
* Co was notified by controlling shareholder, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd that Fosun Group acquired additional A shares and H shares of co
April 23 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 9.7 percent y/y at 205.9 million yuan ($33.23 million)
