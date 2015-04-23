April 23 Shanghai Aj Corp

* Says 2014 net profit up 7.7 percent y/y at 512.5 million yuan ($82.71 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 26.9 percent y/y at 129.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gly3tS; bit.ly/1DDRWoU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)