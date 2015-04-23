Fed's George says balance sheet should be trimmed this year
May 9 Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Tuesday said she supported starting to wind down the Fed's massive trove of bonds this year.
April 23 Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for assets restructuring, shares to resume trading on April 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OJWvUP

* Vitalhub Corp. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and proposed share consolidation