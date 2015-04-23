BRIEF-Kristal Kola Q1 net profit drops to 120,374 lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 15.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.4 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Jiangsu Xinmin Textile Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says terminates major plan, shares to resume trading on April 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JfWREy
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Harley-Davidson inc - announces an exclusive alliance with eaglerider