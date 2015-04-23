Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
April 23 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 416.76 million yuan ($67.26 million) versus net profit at 34.16 million yuan previous year
* Says Q1 swings to profit at 2.03 million yuan versus net loss of 44.0 million yuan previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Oh1xgH; bit.ly/1Jx5Uxo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 9 Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
* Harris Corporation awarded $90 million in tactical radio contracts from european nation