BRIEF-Trading of Matrx Pharmaceuticals shares to be resumed as of May 10 - WSE
* TRADING OF MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES TO BE RESUMED AS OF MAY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan ($726.22 million)in private placement of shares
* Says its shares to resume trading on April 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1blkP2w; bit.ly/1EgYUou
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.