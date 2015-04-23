BRIEF-Italian Wine Brands Q1 revenue up 6.1 pct at EUR 34.4 mln
* Q1 2017 REVENUES OF EUR 34.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.1% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016 (EUR 32.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 23 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 5.2 percent y/y at 373.5 million yuan ($60.28 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1byzMyY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 2017 REVENUES OF EUR 34.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6.1% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF 2016 (EUR 32.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.