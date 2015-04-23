Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica

(Cabei)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 19,2021

Coupon 0.194 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.194 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps

Payment Date May 19,2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law NY

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

