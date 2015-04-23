BRIEF-Trading of Matrx Pharmaceuticals shares to be resumed as of May 10 - WSE
* TRADING OF MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES TO BE RESUMED AS OF MAY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica
(Cabei)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 19,2021
Coupon 0.194 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.194 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps
Payment Date May 19,2015
Lead Manager(s) CS & UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law NY
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
MADRID, May 9 Spanish clothing retailer Cortefiel said on Tuesday sales and core earnings rose during its latest financial year as its private equity owners explore a sale of the business.