BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell property
* Says its unit to sell a Tokyo-based property and proceeds to be used for business operation fund
April 24 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net loss widens to 151.6 million yuan ($24.47 million) from net loss of 111.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IPzazB
($1 = 6.1944 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) at 'BBB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed the National Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions is