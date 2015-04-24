RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** Indian bonds and rupee post sharp losses in line with domestic shares with the rupee falling to a near 4-month low
** Shares head towards their second consecutive weekly fall as overseas investors continue to cut positions amid lower-than-expected corporate earnings and tax-related worries
** Both forex and debt traders worry about the sudden lack of foreign fund inflows and fear large outflows if concerns not resolved
** Senior Indian finance ministry officials had sought to calm a tax row on Wednesday, promising foreign investors a favourable environment, but stopped short of scrapping unpopular plans to claim retrospective payments
** The partially convertible rupee fell to as low as 63.6050, its weakest level since Jan. 7.
** Traders say further large falls unlikely and 63.65 levels may be the bottom for the day
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points on the day at 7.79 pct
** Traders expect the 10-year yield to be capped at 7.81 pct
** Some selling also seen due to the post auction position cutting and ahead of the weekend
