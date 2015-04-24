** Indian bonds and rupee post sharp losses in line with domestic shares with the rupee falling to a near 4-month low

** Shares head towards their second consecutive weekly fall as overseas investors continue to cut positions amid lower-than-expected corporate earnings and tax-related worries

** Both forex and debt traders worry about the sudden lack of foreign fund inflows and fear large outflows if concerns not resolved

** Senior Indian finance ministry officials had sought to calm a tax row on Wednesday, promising foreign investors a favourable environment, but stopped short of scrapping unpopular plans to claim retrospective payments

** The partially convertible rupee fell to as low as 63.6050, its weakest level since Jan. 7.

** Traders say further large falls unlikely and 63.65 levels may be the bottom for the day

** The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points on the day at 7.79 pct

** Traders expect the 10-year yield to be capped at 7.81 pct

** Some selling also seen due to the post auction position cutting and ahead of the weekend