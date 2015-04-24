RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
** Indian debt and forex markets to remain ranged next week with a downward bias ahead of the Fed meeting outcome
** The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting outcome is due to be announced on Wednesday evening
** The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.75 to 7.85 percent range
** Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows after the recent sell-offs on concerns over taxation rules
** The partially convertible rupee is expected to hold in a 63.10 to 64.70 range next week
** The NSE index is expected to find support at its 200-day moving average of 8,250.40 after two consecutive weekly falls
** Clarity on foreign investor taxation may also help sentiment
** Key earnings on watch: Maruti, ICICI Bank and HDFC
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: Earnings UltraTech Cement Mon: Earnings Maruti Suzuki India, ICICI Bank Tues: Idea Cellular, Bharti Airtel Wedn: Sesa Sterlite, Housing Development Fin Corp
RBI to release fortnightly money supply data Thurs: IDFC, Axis Bank Fri: Markets closed for May Day
RBI to release its weekly statistical supplement at 5 p.m.
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.