BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Hisense Electric Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 11.55 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($226.06 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 5.75 percent y/y at 482.9 million yuan
($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering