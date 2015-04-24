April 24 Hisense Electric Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 11.55 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($226.06 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 5.75 percent y/y at 482.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QrcDyp; bit.ly/1GpVa6y

