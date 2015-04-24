April 24 Shanghai Tofflon Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 25.9 percent y/y at 335.4 million yuan ($54.16 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 48.5 percent y/y at 101.3 million yuan

* Says board agrees to set up healthcare firm with registered capital of 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I3XI9C; bit.ly/1HzBSdE; bit.ly/1KczgSP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)