BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Blackcow Food Co Ltd
* Says adjusts share private placement plan, to issue up to 60.05 million shares at no lower than 9 yuan ($1) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z0L35G
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering