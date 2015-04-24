BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 30.0 percent y/y at 4.1 billion yuan ($662.04 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 20.2 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OOckKi; bit.ly/1EyDVQc
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering