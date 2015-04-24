April 24 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 30.0 percent y/y at 4.1 billion yuan ($662.04 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 20.2 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OOckKi; bit.ly/1EyDVQc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)