BRIEF-Publity buys contemporary office park in Langen, Germany
* BUYS CONTEMPORARY OFFICE PARK IN LANGEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 24 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 789.8 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($306.80 million)
* Says board approves unit Orient Futures to issue up to 600 million yuan subordinated bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GeYlIR; bit.ly/1z0Ox8g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* BUYS CONTEMPORARY OFFICE PARK IN LANGEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of China calls in $50 mln loan, asks for payment by May 16