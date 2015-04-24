BRIEF-Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering to invest 7.5 mln yuan to jointly set up gene tech JV
May 9 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd :
April 24 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 101.1 percent y/y at 84.2 million yuan ($13.60 million)
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gp3q3L; bit.ly/1En1LfQ
* Announces initiation of phase 2b mtorc1 inhibitors study in elderly patients at increased risk of respiratory tract infections