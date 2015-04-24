April 24 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 101.1 percent y/y at 84.2 million yuan ($13.60 million)

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan commercial paper

($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi)