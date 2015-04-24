BRIEF-Boso Oil&Fat names Noriyuki Saito as new president
* Says it names current managing director Noriyuki Saito as new president, effective late June
April 24 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 8.6 percent y/y at 108.9 million yuan ($17.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GpaFc2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to issue 1 million new shares and to distribute 1 million shares treasury common stock, via public offering