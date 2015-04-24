BANGALORE, Apr 24The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 23200 ICS-103(23mm) 27300 ICS-104(24mm) 28800 ICS-202(26mm) 34000 ICS-105(26mm) 29400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30500 ICS-105(27mm) 34300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31600 ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33200 ICS-105(29mm) 34000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33700 ICS-105(30mm) 34900 ICS-105(31mm) 35800 ICS-106(32mm) 36600 ICS-107(34mm) 46000