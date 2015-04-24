BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE, Apr 24The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33700 ICS-201(B22mm) 34200 ICS-102(B22mm) 23200 ICS-103(23mm) 27300 ICS-104(24mm) 28800 ICS-202(26mm) 34000 ICS-105(26mm) 29400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30500 ICS-105(27mm) 34300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31600 ICS-105PHR(28) 35000 ICS-105(28mm) 33100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33200 ICS-105(29mm) 34000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33700 ICS-105(30mm) 34900 ICS-105(31mm) 35800 ICS-106(32mm) 36600 ICS-107(34mm) 46000
* Moody's on Indian Banks- NPA resolution measures are a credit positive, but will not solve the key structural issues