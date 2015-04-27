BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
** Shares in companies with a presence in Nepal are being watched after the earthquake but any reaction might be muted, given the small size of the Nepal economy
** ITC, Dabur India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Energy and SJVN on watch - traders
** Desperate Nepalese sleep in open, seek help as aftershocks spread fear
** Nepal earthquake death toll rises to 3,218 - police (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago