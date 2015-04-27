** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises as much as 1.04 pct

** Index Provider FTSE raises weight in FTSE All-World Index to 46 pct (bit.ly/1EHoe9o)

** Weight change is effective from May 5

** Shares fail to hold on to early gains and are down about 1 pct, tracking a fall in the broader market (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)