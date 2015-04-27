BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises as much as 1.04 pct
** Index Provider FTSE raises weight in FTSE All-World Index to 46 pct (bit.ly/1EHoe9o)
** Weight change is effective from May 5
** Shares fail to hold on to early gains and are down about 1 pct, tracking a fall in the broader market (Reuters Messaging:; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday