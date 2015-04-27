BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares of India's Petronet LNG Ltd fall 4.1 pct
** The stock is heading for its biggest fall since Nov. 19 and towards the lowest level since June 2014
** Petronet's Jan-March quarterly earnings were operationally weak, analysts say, despite a 76 pct increase in net profit
** Petronet's fourth-quarter results much lower than expected - Nomura Securities
** 4Q EBITDA at 5-year lower low due to 5-year low Dahej utilisation - Nomura says
** Operating environment remains challenging, but worst is likely behind - Nomura adds (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday