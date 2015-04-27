** Shares of India's Petronet LNG Ltd fall 4.1 pct

** The stock is heading for its biggest fall since Nov. 19 and towards the lowest level since June 2014

** Petronet's Jan-March quarterly earnings were operationally weak, analysts say, despite a 76 pct increase in net profit

** Petronet's fourth-quarter results much lower than expected - Nomura Securities

** 4Q EBITDA at 5-year lower low due to 5-year low Dahej utilisation - Nomura says

** Operating environment remains challenging, but worst is likely behind - Nomura adds (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)