* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise about 700 million yuan ($112.94 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares have resumed trading on April 27
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire