BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Siemens Ltd rises 3.4 pct
** Stock heading towards its biggest single-day gain since March 12
** Company reported an 83 percent rise in net profit in the Jan-March quarter
** Jefferies has increased price target to 1,520 rupees from 1,250 rupees; revised EPS estimates upwards by 8-10 pct for FY15-17
** Margins improved by 250 bps YoY despite marginally lower revenue - Jefferies
** Further operating leverage kicks in with revenue recovery - Jefferies (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
