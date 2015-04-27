** India's Siemens Ltd rises 3.4 pct

** Stock heading towards its biggest single-day gain since March 12

** Company reported an 83 percent rise in net profit in the Jan-March quarter

** Jefferies has increased price target to 1,520 rupees from 1,250 rupees; revised EPS estimates upwards by 8-10 pct for FY15-17

** Margins improved by 250 bps YoY despite marginally lower revenue - Jefferies

** Further operating leverage kicks in with revenue recovery - Jefferies