April 27 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit down 73.6 percent y/y at 80.2 million yuan ($12.94 million)

* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 20.2 million yuan from net loss of 55.7 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HJ9Jkl; bit.ly/1HJ9WEl

