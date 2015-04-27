UPDATE 3-EU to tackle complaints over tech companies' trading practices
* Will propose dispute resolution, more transparency (Adds comments)
April 27 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit down 73.6 percent y/y at 80.2 million yuan ($12.94 million)
* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 20.2 million yuan from net loss of 55.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HJ9Jkl; bit.ly/1HJ9WEl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Will propose dispute resolution, more transparency (Adds comments)
* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: