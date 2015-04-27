** India's Sesa Sterlite rises 2.1 pct

** Stock tracks gains in global iron ore prices, traders say

** Chinese iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session to hit a one-month high on Monday

** Stock has fallen 11.7 pct in the Jan-March quarter

** Uptick in prices indicates recovery in steel demand, which would be long-term positive to stock -traders