BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Sesa Sterlite rises 2.1 pct
** Stock tracks gains in global iron ore prices, traders say
** Chinese iron ore futures rose for a fourth straight session to hit a one-month high on Monday
** Stock has fallen 11.7 pct in the Jan-March quarter
** Uptick in prices indicates recovery in steel demand, which would be long-term positive to stock -traders (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday