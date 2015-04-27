April 27 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 38.4 percent y/y at 516.2 million yuan ($83.09 million)

* Says plans to invest 1.3 billion yuan in two projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A4tSej; bit.ly/1OuJrYS; bit.ly/1HJsp3s

