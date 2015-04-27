(Refiles to remove extra 's' in headline)

April 27 Eastern Communications Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 7.4 percent y/y at 179.4 million yuan ($28.85 million)

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1PKUhae

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)