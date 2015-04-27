BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 154.2 percent y/y at 586.8 million yuan ($94.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DPenaV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire