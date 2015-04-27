BRIEF-Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial
* Evoke Pharma presents Gimoti efficacy and safety data from phase 3 trial as late breaker at digestive disease week 2017
April 27 China Meheco Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 33.8 percent y/y at 177.9 million yuan ($28.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GnYrOm
* Meridian Bioscience engages Korn Ferry to conduct CEO search as John Kraeutler announces plans to retire