BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
April 27 Bros Eastern Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.1 percent y/y at 120.4 million yuan ($19.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IecyKY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
* SIGNS TERMSHEET REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH RUNS WEB PORTAL NOT RELATED TO GASTRONOMY